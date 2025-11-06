Robert Tucker: Jewish FDNY Chief Resigns Hours after Anti-Israel Socialist Zohran Mamdani Is Elected Mayor of NYC

New York City's fire commissioner reportedly handed in his letter of resignation early Wednesday, less than a day after Zohran Mamdani — known for his anti-Israel stance — was elected mayor. Robert Tucker, who is Jewish, plans to leave his role with the city's fire department on December 19, sources told The New York Post.

It is unclear why exactly he tendered his resignation. A source told the New York Daily News that Tucker and Mamdani's team never discussed the possibility of him staying on under the new administration. The source added that because of Tucker's Jewish faith and his pro-Israel views, he felt he wouldn't be a good fit with Mamdani.

First Sign of Revolt

Tucker plans to return to running his private security firm, which he headed before joining Mayor Eric Adams' administration, according to the New York Post. The paper also reported that Tucker is scheduled to fly to Israel later today to meet with another fire commissioner.

Mamdani's victory, with more than 50 percent of the vote, means he will become New York City's first Muslim mayor.

Addressing his cheering supporters, he declared, "I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this."

The 34-year-old even had a message for the former president, saying, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up!"

Once a relatively unknown state assemblymember, Mamdani gained traction by focusing his campaign on affordability issues. His platform included populist proposals such as free public buses, rent freezes for rent-stabilized apartments, and city-owned grocery stores.

In a fiery victory speech, he promised a "new dawn" for New York, quoting late socialist leader Eugene Debs and boasting about "toppling a political dynasty."

Attacking Trump

Mamdani also made a blistering attack on Trump, who has previously labeled him a "communist." "If any city can show a nation how to stop Donald Trump, it is the city that gave rise to him," said Mamdani.

The race was decided almost as soon as the polls closed at 9 p.m., with voter turnout hitting its highest level for a mayoral election since 1969 — more than two million people had already cast their ballots before closing time.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded around 11 p.m., offering his congratulations to Mamdani — a remark that drew boos from his supporters — before saying he had no regrets about his attempted political comeback.

Tucker, who resigned this week, had only been appointed fire commissioner last August, despite having no prior experience as a firefighter.

During his swearing-in ceremony with Mayor Eric Adams, Tucker's father, Barry Tucker, held a Tanach — the same one used at his son's bar mitzvah.

Just six weeks before Tucker took office, eight employees from his private security firm each donated $200 to Adams' re-election campaign, according to Gothamist. The city's Campaign Finance Board flagged the donations because they all came from the same company on the same day, raising questions about the timing. Adams went on to officially appoint Tucker as commissioner on August 12.