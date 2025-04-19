Robert Morales: First Victim of FSU Shooter Phoenix Ikner Identified as Aramark Employee Who Was Also a Student of Florida State in 1990s

The first victim of the deadly shooting at Florida State University on Thursday has been identified as an employee of the food services company Aramark. Robert Morales, who worked for Aramark, was identified by his family members as one of victims of FSU student Phoenix Ikner who opened fire on the Tallahassee campus, killing two and injuring six.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence," an Aramark told in a statement to WPTV confirming Morales' death. The second victim's name is yet to be released by authorities, while six others are recovering in the hospital.

Company shocked and Heartbroken

Aramark, which supplies food services to schools, hospitals, and other major institutions, said it was "absolutely shaken" and devastated by the death of one of their employees. "Our deepest sympathies are with the family and our entire Aramark community," the company said.

"Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I'm glad you were in my Life," one of the posts reads, followed by family photos," Ricardo Morales Jr. posted on X.

"You deserved better Robert. Thank you for being in my life," Ricardo wrote in a follow-up post.

Morales was working with the dining services company for the past 10 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ironically, he was a former student at Florida State University in the early 1990s.

Ikner allegedly went on a rampage near Florida State University's student center around Thursday noon, killing Morales and another person who was not a student.

According to Tallahassee police on Friday, six others were wounded in the deadly shooting but are expected to survive.

Ikner was shot by police after he refused to follow their orders and has chosen to remain silent, exercising his right not to speak during his arrest. The weapon found on Ikner at the time of his arrest was registered to his mother, police said at a press conference on Thursday.

Motive Still Not Clear

Ikner, who is currently a student at Florida State University, got access to the weapons owned by his mother and carried one of her handguns to campus, according to McNeil. Authorities also found a shotgun with him during his arrest.

However, it's still unclear if it was used during Thursday's shooting. Some eyewitnesses said they saw Ikner open fire a weapon that looked like a rifle before switching to a handgun.

His mother was identified as Jessica Ikner, a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. Authorities confirmed that her son had access to one of her weapons, which was later recovered from the crime scene.

McNeil said at a press conference that the suspect was a member of the department's youth programs and was involved in training programs and described him as 'steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family.'

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said that the handgun used in the shooting was earlier used by his mother for law enforcement, but was her personal weapon at the time of the shooting, given that deputies are allowed to "purchase the handgun they used prior."

Ikner is currently hospitalized and remains in police custody.