Avengers: Endgame left many Marvel movie fans mourning the loss of Iron Man aka Tony Stark. But in the land of superheroes, resurrections do happen. Just months after the character died in Avengers: Endgame and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Robert Downey Jr bid a climactic farewell to the franchise he helped to build since 2008.

During an appearance for his forthcoming movie Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan on Extra were asked if he'd ever return to Marvel. To which the actor said, "Yeah, anything could happen". While he said it somewhat casually, Susan immediately interjected to tell him that remark was going to be the next day's headline, with host Renee Bargh voicing her agreement.

Is Robert Downey Jr done with Iron Man?

And Downey Jr went on to downplay the possibility, at least for now. "As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns, and I'm good to let it go." Downey went on to say. "I also think Marvel is on this journey now, and they're trying a bunch of other stuff, and I'm excited for them to see how all that goes. It's hard to project."

It certainly seemed like he is done with Iron Man and the ''anything could happen'' comment seems to be a "never say never" sort of thing where he's leaving the door open for a cameo maybe, not that he's returning to Iron Man.

Unsure if he will lend his Iron Man voice for What If...?

During Downey's time with Marvel, there were constant reports that he was preparing an exit strategy, and after Iron Man 3, there were reports that it took some arm-twisting to get him to sign back to do Captain America: Civil War. It is still not clear whether, or to what extent, those rumours were true.

Last year back in November, actor Jeff Goldblum said Downey will voice Iron Man again in the upcoming Disney Plus series What If...?

Later some reports said Goldblum was wrong and Downey won't participate in that show, which doesn't premiere until 2021. Marvel and Disney also later distanced themselves from those comments.

Netizens reacted to the actor's reply in the interview

However, MCU fans will always be hopeful that Downey Jr will reprise his role as Iron Man in the upcoming movie. Though, as Downey Jr says in the interview, Marvel is going in a different direction with Phase 4, so it is unclear when, or if, there will be a chance for his return.

Downey's upcoming movie Dolittle

Dolittle, an upcoming fantasy-adventure film that stars Downey Jr and is produced by Susan Downey will hit the big screens soon on January 17. When asked why Dolittle was the perfect film to work on together, Downey Jr exuberantly said: "Because she (Susan) said so."