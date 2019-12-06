All it took was three pints, few tears and a drunk call with Disney CEO that saved the Spider-Man. The saviour of the superhero franchise that was all set to bid adieu to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was Tom Holland.

In August, when the news broke that Disney and Sony are at loggerheads over sharing Spidey which might eventually lead to its exit from MCU, Holland was heartbroken. The onscreen Peter Parker has starred in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

On September 27, this year, Disney and Sony in a joint statement announced that they have finally agreed to share the iconic character and would soon come up with yet another edition from the franchise.

How Holland saved the day

The real story behind 'Spiderman' seeing the light of the day, again, was recently disclosed on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' by Holland who revealed about his 'instrumental or rather 'dramatic' role in solving the crisis.

Talking about the incident that eventually led to Holland talking with Disney CEO Bob Iger after a drunken stupor, the English actor said, "We were at D23 and the news came out and I was obviously devastated. It was awful."

"I asked if I could get Bob Iger's email because I just wanted to say- 'Thank you, this has been an amazing five years of my life. Thank you for changing my life in the best way and I hope that we can work together in the future.' -I got his email and I sent him the email and he responded very quickly saying he'd want to jump on the phone and asked when I was free."

Holland was drunk when Iger called him

It was after three days that Holland got 'the call' from the CEO. The 23-year-old actor stated that he got a feeling that it was Bob Iger when he got a call from an unknown number.

Quite drunk by now, a buzzed Holland picked up the call only to hear Iger's voice on the other end. What followed was a heart-to-heart emotional talk with a weeping Holland talking with the CEO about the possibility of Spider-Man getting ousted from MCU. "I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end," said the actor who starred in 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016).

Things changed after the phone call

During his appearance on the show, Iger had also spoken about the incident, barring the dramatical part. "It was clear that he cared so much and actually we care a lot about him. He's a great Spider-Man. I actually felt for him, and it was clear that the fans wanted this to happen," Iger had said about Holland on the show.

Soon after the call Iger got back with Sony's Tom Rothman and found a way to keep the franchise up and running in the MCU. The production houses have announced the next 'Spider-Man' slated to be released on July 16, 2021.