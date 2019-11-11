The culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe led up to the massive set up of Avengers: Endgame. But that wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the godfather of MCU, Robert Downey Jr playing a vital role in starting the interconnected universe via Iron Man. So it's evident that Marvel desired to give the character a fitting farewell but it wasn't easy.

In Avengers: Endgame, the climactic third-act wraps up with the ultimate impending sacrifice of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. The superhero goes out in an epic manner as he dons the Infinity Gaunlet and simply utters, "I am Iron Man" before snapping Thanos and his army to dust and falling to his death.

RDJ recently had the chance to recall his final moment as Iron Man from Avengers: Endgame and revealed that he hoped for his character to use a different and a sarcastic response while he used the Infinity stones.

Speaking at the 2019's People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, RDJ said that he was hoping for Iron man to say "Oh snap!" as he used the gauntlet to dust his enemies away. It must be noted that Avengers: Endgame editor Jeffrey Ford came up with the final line. Director Joe Russo had stated that the editor came up with the idea while working on the movie in post-production. In fact, initially, there was no dialogue, to begin with.

"Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, 'He has to say something. This a character who has lived and died by quips,'" Joe said during a Q&A earlier this year.

Ford admitted that they tried a million different last lines and with Thanos saying 'I am inevitable", the team hoped for Iron Man to go out in a better fashion, stepping up the Mad titan and then decided, "'Why don't we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man?' And we're like, 'Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.'" Avengers: Endgame will be available to stream on Disney plus from its launch on November 12.