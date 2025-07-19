Robbie Pardlo, Grammy Award-nominated R&B Singer, Dies at 46

Robbie Pardlo, former lead singer of the Grammy-nominated R&B trio City High, has died at 46, a representative confirmed to TMZ. He passed away on Thursday (July 17) in Willingboro, New Jersey, surrounded by loved ones. The exact cause of death remains undetermined. The family is currently grieving. His loved ones will announce memorial service details soon.

The R&B Singer made it big with his City High groupmates -- Ryan Toby and Claudette Ortiz -- with their single What Would You Do?, produced by Wyclef Jean in 2001. The musical project was a breakout success for the trio and became a favourite song of the struggling single parents. It climbed the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 list in 2001 and earned them a Grammy nomination for the Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group at the 44th annual award ceremony in 2002. The follow-up hit Caramel featuring Eve climbed into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

City High disbanded in 2003, and Robbie obtained more motion as a member of the R&B quartet, First Take. He collaborated with megastars such as Lil' Kim and Whitney Houston.

The New Jersey native was survived by his wife, Anika Pardlo, and their two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo. He also left behind his mother, Marion Pardlo; his brother, Gregory Pardlo, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and professor; and his aunt, Cynthia Boyer. He will also be missed by his beloved German Shepherd, Lieutenant Commander Geordi LA Forge.

Fans' Reactions

Robbie Pardlo's sudden passing has deeply affected the music industry and his fans. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute. Here are a few responses:

Aww man. RIP Robbie Pardlo of hip-hop group City High. This group was a breath of fresh air, hearing and growing up. Their content was high quality.

I loved City High. I bought their CD when it came out and still have it. Sad to hear that Robbie Pardlo passed away. Rest in eternal peace, Robbie.

Damn...Life Is Too Short. R.I.P Robbie Pardlo. Prayers And Condolences Go Out To His Family, Friends, and Fans. I Grew Up Listening To City High.

It's with a heavy heart that I share the passing of Robbie Pardlo, singer and former member of the R&B trio City High

damn,sleep well Robbie Pardlo sleep well, they were definitely a vibe & still are.