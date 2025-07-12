Melon Music Awards 2025: Date, Venue, Ticket Sales, Voting Details, and More

Melon Music Awards (MMA) is gearing up to return with a new set of nominees, performers, presenters, and winners. The annual star-studded ceremony will be back with its 17th edition in December. Kakao Entertainment has shared some details about the glamorous event, including the date, venue, tickets, and voting details.

The organizing committee has revealed that they are planning to introduce some changes this year. According to the organizers, there will be some changes in the judging criteria and ticket reservations. The award show will aim at spotlighting the artists by analyzing their most loved songs based on various factors, like the overall quality, impact, and popularity.

Here is everything about the 17th annual Melon Music Awards, including the date, venue, tickets, and voting details.

When and Where to Watch the Melon Music Awards 2025?

The annual award show will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday (December 20). People in Korea can watch the glamorous event in person or on TV. K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on various online streaming platforms.

Judging Criteria

As mentioned above, Kakao Entertainment has introduced some changes in the judging criteria this year. Previously, the winners in the TOP 10 category were selected based on 80 percent streaming data and 20 percent fan votes. This year, the breakdown will be 60 percent streaming data, 20 percent expert evaluation, and 20 percent fan votes.

"Music consumption on Melon has diversified. We aim to spotlight the artists who truly defined the year by analyzing the most loved songs based on a variety of factors, including popularity, impact, and overall quality," the organizing committee shared.

Ticket Sales

The organizers are also bringing some changes to the ticket sales. They have decided to reserve the ticket reservations for paid Melon subscribers. Previously, all Melon users could access the facility of ticket reservations. Kakao Entertainment revealed that the changes are made to offer more benefits to long-term members.

"We aim to protect members' rights by preventing reservations through unauthorized channels and enabling more customers to enjoy the premier K-pop award show," the company said.

Melon Music Awards is one of the major K-pop events that chooses its winners based on user votes, streaming data, and evaluations by industry experts. Stay tuned for more details about the 17th annual award ceremony, including the performers, presenters, hosts, and nominations.