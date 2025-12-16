Rob Reiner: Legendary Director and His Wife Had Heated Argument with Troubled Son Nick Reiner the Night Before He Stabbed Them to Death

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were reportedly involved in a "very loud argument" with their son Nick the night before they were killed. The alleged confrontation took place at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, where tensions between the family members reportedly boiled over, according to TMZ.

Rob and Michele left the party post-confrontation, although it is still unclear whether Nick also left the holiday gathering, TMZ reported Monday. The very next day, Rob and Michele were found brutally stabbed to death inside their Brentwood, California, home by Nick's younger sister, Romy. Representatives for both Rob Reiner and Conan O'Brien did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fight Before Murder

The couple was reportedly killed during an argument, with investigators believing a family member slit their throats. Their daughter allegedly told police that the "dangerous" relative "should be a suspect." The relative has since been identified as Rob Reiner's troubled son Nick Reiner.

Nick, 32, is currently being held at Parker Center Jail in downtown Los Angeles, where his bail has been set at $4 million.

Nick has long battled drug addiction, a struggle he openly explored in the 2015 semi-autobiographical film "Being Charlie", which was directed by his father.

Rob and Michele, who were 78 and 68 when they died, were also parents to their son Jake. In addition, the "All in the Family" star was the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, whom he adopted during his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

Killed in the Middle of the Night

The 61-year-old actress spoke to NBC News on Monday about her shock over the tragedy, saying she "came from the greatest family ever." Overcome with emotion, Tracy added, "I don't know what to say."

In a statement, Rob and Michele's grieving family described themselves as "heartbroken," expressing their deep sorrow over the couple's sudden and devastating loss.