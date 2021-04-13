Rita Ora Sizzles in Orange Swimsuit as She Sunbathes in Bondi Beach

Rita Ora set the temperature soaring with her latest pictures on Instagram as the singer flew to Sydney, Australia, and hit the iconic Bondi beach sporting a bright orange bikini grabbing all the attention with her uber hotness.

In a series of pictures posing in an orange and snakeskin bikini, Rita wished her followers a good start to the week. ''Wishing everyone the best beginning of the week...I love you guys so much!!'' and captioned the other image as, ''Pick a mood...any mood."

The images received close to half a million likes within a few hours with thousands of comments appreciating her beauty and pomp. Model Kate Bosworth was among the first ones to comment and said, ''I know that beach!'' while Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, who played the role of Cersei Lannister commented, ''Hot sauce Reets,'' along with three heart emojis.

The British singer also flaunted her flawless skin by going completely makeup free and let her hair open to the natural beach waves and accessorized her look with a silver chain, an anklet on her knee and braids on her wrist. The 30-year-old singer was also seen in a tortoiseshell sunglasses to beat the sun rays.

However, not all dropped positive comments on the singers pictures as several Britishers lashed out at her for showing little respect to Covid-19 lockdowns as she flouted most of the rules last year by moving from London to a quite village causing ruckus to the villagers who had to call the police to stop her from partying.

What is Rita Ora Doing in Australia?

Rita Ora, who was in the news for all the wrong reasons last year for not following covid-19 protocols and partying with her friends in the UK's countryside despite lockdowns bring in place, flew to Australia to be a part of the 'seven's talent competition' The Voice Australia and is a fellow judge with Keith Urban, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian.

The talent competition will have a tighter format this year due to the Coronavirus and all contestants will not be allowed to mingle with other participants and judges and maintain social distancing protocols keeping in mind the growing threat of the virus.