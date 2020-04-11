Rita Ora left little to the imagination as she went braless in a see-through lilac top and cycling shorts and covered her assets with pink flower emojis in her latest Instagram post as she soaked in the sun at the comfort of her garden. The eye-popping picture was for all to see and her followers loved every bit of it during the quarantine period and received more than half a million likes and the numbers are only increasing every minute.

Rita Ora, captioned her image, ''Yesterday I sat in the garden and drew a tree and got paint on my face. For the ones who are fortunate enough to really reflect what did you do? Happy Friday! #stayhome #activitiesfromhome.''

Apart from going braless and flaunting her assets, the singer and songwriter also shared a painting which she did while being under lockdown and several of them appreciated her painting skills. The painting also caught the eye of celebrity trainer Ben Bruno and dropped a comment saying, ''Damn bro, you're a good painter!'' Even her mother, who is an NHS psychiatrist and advocate for Mental Health Vera Ora commented, ''Talented'' along with an emoji of a painted board.

Rita Ora signed up as an NHS volunteer

Rita is walking on the footsteps of her mother, who works as an NHS Psychiatrist amid the coronavirus crisis and the singer revealed that she recently signed up as an NHS volunteer and wants to serve people during these tough times.

When asked about her daring decision, she praised her mother for inspiring her to take such a bold move. ''I think my mum is truly... she thrives off doing her duty, and what made me want to volunteer is that I just found seeing it first hand this is so real that I felt like what could I possibly do?''

The singer also praised the nurses, doctors and medical staff for risking their lives on the frontlines during the battle against coronavirus and stated that humanity has finally come together. ''I just think it's truly heroic, seeing all the doctors on the front line. It goes to show we as a humanity can still come together and be unified, it's truly an amazing time to come out the other end and think we can do this together.''

Who do NHS volunteers do?

For the uninitiated, almost 750,000 residents in the United Kingdom have answered the government's call to sign up as an NHS volunteer. The volunteers will be tasked to complete the deliverers of medicines to the designated hospitals, pharmacies among others or provide transport facilities for those who in need of medical treatment.