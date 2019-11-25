Triple H (Paul Levesque), who is more of an administrator than a wrestler these days in WWE, has a different perspective on in-ring retirement compared to his peers or earlier stars of the sports entertainment show.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Triple H said that he looks up for meaningful opportunities and happy with the current role as Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative.

"I don't really think about it in the terms of 'Hey, I want to do the one big last match and then call it. I'm done.' I haven't really thought about it in that manner. To me, if something comes up on the horizon that is the right thing, and it's meaningful and it presents itself, I'll know. But if it doesn't, I'm okay with that, too. I'm having a blast doing what I'm doing right now...I enjoy what I'm doing now behind the scenes as much as I ever did any aspect of my career. So this is just as meaningful to me. But if, if the right opportunity comes along I'm not going to say no, but it's not in my focus right now at all,"

Triple H highlights that his focus is building future stars in WWE and indicated that he is happy with the progress made by NXT, the figurehead of the brand. "My focus is on that next generation of stars, be that Raw, be that SmackDown. But especially in NXT, it's creating that brand and making it what it's become now, which is a third brand for WWE, and continuing to improve that and make it better and better," the 14-time World Champion said.

Survivor Series:

Meanwhile, the Survivor Series was held on Sunday, 14 November, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. Check out the complete match results below:

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler beat Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Match.

Brock Lesnar defeated Rey Mysterio in No Holds Barred Championship Match.

Roman Reigns becomes the lone survivor as Team SmackDown defeats Raw and NXT.

King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeat Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G in Triple Threat Match.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) defeared Daniel Bryan in Universal Championship Match.

Adam Cole (c) defeats Pete Dunne in NXT Championship Match.

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeated United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA in Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat Kickoff Match.

Lio Rush (c) beats Akira Tozawa and Kalisto in Triple Threat NXT Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits in Cross Brand Tag Team Battle Royal Kickoff Match.