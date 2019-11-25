Brock Lesnar is taking on Rey Mysterio in No Holds Barred stipulation at the Survivor Series 2019. The pay-per-view at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

Who will emerge victorious in the battle?

Brock Lesnar is a win machine and WWE Universe wants him to emerge victorious every match that he plays. Although it is a No Holds Barred clash, Rey Mysterio is unlikely to beat the Beast Incarnate.

Till Heyman announced the stipulation for the clash, it looked like the match would end up being an one-sided game and Lesnar would finish off the clash quickly. Now, the battle seems might have some twist in the store.

There is a possibility of Dominik or Cain Velasquez getting involved in the match to spice up the clash. Remember, Heyman tag line for the match – Massarce or Miracle? - and can Rey Mysterio pull off a miraculous victory? Yet it is quite difficult to imagine Rey Mysterio winning the title until the creative has a bigger future plans for Lesnar.

Other matches in the card:

The event begins at 7 pm ET and pre-show commences before two hours.

Match card:

Universal Championship match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton) vs. Team

SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (to be announced on Sunday)

Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Pete Dunn

Champions vs. Champions vs. Champions match: The War Raiders vs. The New Day vs. The Undisputed Era