Rihanna Introduces Rocki Irish Mayers - Her Third Child and First Daughter with Partner A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has introduced Rocki Irish Mayers -- her third child and first daughter with partner A$AP Rocky -- on Wednesday (September 24) through an Instagram post. The social media post that captured the attention of millions of her fans worldwide was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

The pop superstar shared a picture of her newborn baby on Instagram with the caption - "Rocki Irish Mayers. Sept 13 2025". In the photo, the Barbados-born celebrity is holding the little one, who is wearing a pink onesie, paired with matching socks. The Love on the Brain singer also shared another photo, featuring a small pink boxing gloves. The picture speculates that it could be a nod to the upcoming boxing film, Rocky.

Fans rejoiced at the social media post introducing Rocki Irish Mayers, as it garnered over seven million likes and 177,000 comments. Some of the comments on the post are as follows:

Finally, a girl you can twin with! And maybe when she turns 25, she can drop an album for us since you have refused to. Congratulations Ri!

She finally got her baby girl; now the R9 era can finally begin.

She got the girl she wanted. I feel so happy for you, Mama.

She finally got her baby girl, A lil miss Rihanna.

The baby girl you always wanted, I'm so happy for you, Rihanna.

Meanwhile, a few of her fans thought the Pop mogul was teasing her next album through the social media post. It has been nearly a decade since the Diamonds singer released her latest album, Anti.

"Is that the name of the new album?" a curious netizen wrote.

"Congrats on the beautiful Rocki Irish Mayers!! Not an album, but a masterpiece of love!" another netizen stated.

"As you should, queen. This is the album we needed from you all along," a social media user commented.

"My dumbass thought you FINALLY gave us an album release date, but hey...congrats on the kid, riri," another social media user shared.

Rihanna and her longtime partner A$AP Rocky are also parents of two boys -- RZA, who was born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023. The Pop superstar announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala in May by debuting her latest baby bump. Rocki Irish Mayers was born on September 13 as the first baby girl in her household.