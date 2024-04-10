Rihanna Faces Backlash for Provocative Magazine Cover While Dressed as Racy Nun, Flaunting Ample Cleavage and Grabbing Her Breasts

Rihanna stirred controversy by wearing a provocative nun-inspired outfit on the cover of Interview Magazine's recent issue. In response to a photo shoot featuring the 36-year-old singer wearing a black and white habit, the traditional attire worn by members of religious orders, numerous fans and critics took to her comment section to denounce her look.

After seeing the provocative image of her, where she had a small cross tattoo on her face and wore an unbuttoned Dior blouse flaunting her ample cleavage, many social media users slammed the superstar for disrespecting Christians and Catholics. The magazine cover was shared on Instagram, which was also slammed by her fans and critics.

Rihanna Stirs Controversy Again

A video was also shared showing Rihanna striking a pose for the camera where the "Good Girl Gone Bad" hitmaker is seen squeezing her boobs. "So tired with all this unholy imagery!!!!" one wrote while another called the concept "religious mockery."

Another person commented: "I love Rihanna but I never understand why the obsession with sexualizing religious representations."

"Isn't this blasphemy??" a fourth person asked.

Several others explained that they felt it is "dehumanizing and degrading to see Christianity being continuously mocked" and "religious imagery being used for the wrong purposes."

Ultimately, many of her followers questioned why, out of all the fashion choices available, the Fenty Beauty founder "chose to mock a religion."

A small handful of people, however, came to her defense, questioning whether the same critics made similar comments "under every single person that has been a slutty nun for Halloween."

Controversy's Favorite Child

In 2021, Rihanna faced accusations of cultural appropriation from fans after wearing a pendant featuring the Hindu god Ganesha in a topless photo. A year earlier, she stirred controversy for using a song featuring sacred Islamic texts as the soundtrack for her racy Savage x Fenty lingerie show.

Despite identifying as Christian over the years, the mother-of-two shared in an interview with Glamour U.K. that the key to staying true to herself has been leaning on God,

In a previous chat with Interview in 2019, conducted by her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson, the Umbrella hitmaker discussed her faith and reflected on it.

"My first time praying and fasting was when I was 7 years old. I did that on my own, because I wanted to go to New York, and I knew that this was a sacrifice I had to make in order for god to make sure I could get there," she said.