Avery Sehorn: Angie Harmon's Daughter Freed from Jail Without Bail after Making Unusual Promise to Judge

Avery Sehorn, daughter of actress Angie Harmon and NFL star Jason Sehorn, was released from jail without bail after being arrested for breaking into a bar and stealing alcohol worth hundreds of dollars, according to a report. She was reportedly released after making a promise to the judge regarding an upcoming court appearance.

Sehorn, 18 years old, along with two 17-year-old boys, was arrested shortly after graduating from high school. They are accused of sneaking through the back door of the World Night Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and drinking liquor while hiding behind the bar. She was charged with felony larceny, and breaking and entering, according to a report.

Released after Making Promise

After Sehorn was taken into custody by the police, she was released with a 'written promise to appear' at her next hearing on June 28 at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, instead of having to post a bond, according to court documents reviewed by The Daily Mail.

There were no further requirements for her release.

According to court documents reviewed by DailyMail.com, Sehorn's release was authorized upon her execution of a written promise to appear in court. This unusual arrangement was made before Judge Teresa Stokes at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

The documents also state that Sehorn will need to provide fingerprints and her court date is scheduled for June 28. Also, electronic warrants issued for her were canceled.

Earlier this month, Angie celebrated her daughter's high school graduation on Instagram, posting a photo with Avery and two videos from the commencement ceremony.

"We are all immensely proud of you Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars!" Harmon's caption said. "Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!"

A few months ago, Harmon made headlines when she accused an Instacart driver of shooting and killing her dog in March.

Last month, Harmon filed a lawsuit in North Carolina against the driver and Instacart, citing negligence, trespassing, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of harm, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Trouble Continues for Family

Harmon is seeking a jury trial to determine the monetary damages, which she claims exceed $25,000. The incident, in which Harmon's dog Oliver was allegedly fatally shot, occurred over Easter weekend shortly after a man delivered an order to the "Rizzoli & Isles" star's home.

"He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded."

According to Hermon, the delivery driver claimed "self-defense" and was let go by police.

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she alleged.

"He was shopping under a woman's identity named Merle... the pic is on my story," she added.

Harmon posted a screenshot of the delivery confirmation, which included a photo of a woman. She claimed that the police only questioned the driver upon arriving at her home and closed the investigation before a necropsy could be conducted on the dog.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Harmon said that a necropsy later performed on the dog showed no signs of biting or violent behavior.

"It's so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," she said. "And you don't ever forget that sound.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she explained. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."