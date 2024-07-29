Paris 2024: Olympic Games Commentator Bob Ballard Removed from Coverage after Making Sexists Remarks about Australian Female Swimmers

Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the network's Olympic Games coverage after making a sexist remark about Australia's female swimmers. After winning gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, the Australian team—Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan, and Meg Harris—left the Paris Aquatic Centre.

However, at this point, veteran commentator Ballard remarked, "Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like... hanging around, doing their makeup." This didn't go down well with several people watching his commentary as they felt that Ballard's comments were sexist and showing women in poor light. Following the incident, the veteran commentator was removed from the coverage.

In Bad Taste

A clip of the comment has since gone viral on social media, prompting Eurosport to act quickly by removing Ballard from their coverage of the sporting event. "During a segment of Eurosport's coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," a statement from the broadcaster read.

"To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Lizzie Simmonds, who was commentating alongside Ballard, described his remark as "outrageous."

Ballard has not yet commented publicly since making the statement that has caused online outrage.

This embarrassing incident comes as Paris organizers have promoted the event as "The Equal Games," with the IOC celebrating that women now make up 50 percent of its participants.

The Paris Olympics 2024 has been mired in controversy drag queens performed what appeared to be a parody of the "Last Supper" at the 2024 Paris opening ceremony.

The controversial performance took place at the beginning of an impromptu fashion show across the Debilyl Bridge, with the Eiffel Tower and Seine clearly visible.

Three French drag queens, along with other elaborately dressed dancers, started the performance by standing in line at the base of the runway, which resembled a long table, in a scene that appeared to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

In the center was a woman adorned in elaborate clothing and a large silver headdress that looked like a halo from traditional paintings of Jesus. She smiled and formed a heart shape with her hands while her fellow performers gazed at the camera, eventually launching into a coordinated dance routine.

Models then took over the stage for an impromptu fashion show, with the figures mimicking the Last Supper moving rhythmically along the edges.

The showcase evolved into a dance party, featuring Drag Race France host Nicky Doll strutting down the runway, along with contestants Paloma and Piche.

Adding to the "absurdity," a large serving tray was placed on stage, unveiling a barely dressed man painted entirely in sparkling blue, curled up inside.

Backlash Continues Despite Explanation

During a press conference on Sunday, Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, defended the production, describing it as a symbol of "inclusion."

"Our subject was not to be subversive. We never wanted to be subversive. We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together," Jolly said.

Despite the explanation, religious conservatives condemned the performance.

Marion Maréchal, a practicing Catholic, took to X, saying: "To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation."

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who initially did not condemn the performance, praised C Spire's decision to withdraw their advertisements. "I am proud to see the private sector in Mississippi put their foot down," The Republican wrote on X. "God will not be mocked. C Spire drew a common-sense, appropriate line."