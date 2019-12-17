Mysterio is the latest from WWE who is hoping for the return of CM Punk to the sports entertainment. The Master of the 619 has said that he "enjoys" watching him in the ring.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, he said, "I think definitely we would all love to see CM Punk back eventually. Whether he comes back or not is up to him - but I enjoy having him around, even if it's just with his FOX role, but we all enjoy seeing CM Punk in the ring. I doubt anybody out there would say, "Nah, I don't really want to see him back." He has a great personality, great character and he's great in the ring."

From Steve Austin to Booker T, many former wrestlers have spoken positively about his association with WWE Backstage, while hoping that he would return to ring in future.

After bitter fallout with the WWE, CM Punk left the company in 2014. Things seem to be changing between the wrestler and the company and it came as an indication after he turned an analyst for Fox's FS1.

He appeared as the analyst last month and his appearance took the fans by a shock. The viewership also spiked up. However, the WWE has not initiated any talks.

Before Survivor Series last month, Triple H, the Executive Vice President of Talent, live events and creative, said that he has not spoken to him, but he knows that Punk is working for Fox. "All of this stuff is baby steps, when people want something so bad, it's like they're saying, 'So you're saying there's a chance.' That's the moment of time that we're in," WWE Inc quoted him as saying.

He indicated that people should be happy because The Voice of The Voiceless is associated with WWE in some ways. "The rest of it, I've said it a million times, never say never. But that's a long, long way.I know when you say that, people say, 'they're working us!' Because there's nothing that you can say that will make people think otherwise, it is what it is," he ends.