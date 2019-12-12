Lana has come under attack from netizens for accusing CM Punk of passing misogynistic comments against her. People on Twitter have not just mocked her views, but trolled her through hilarious videos.

CM Punk's backstage comments about her and his fantasy booking seem like did not go well with her. Objecting his views, Lana took Twitter and wrote, "I know you've been away from @WWE for several years. Perhaps moving forward, you will favor #WWE and @FS1 by refraining from misogynistic comments like "chica." Thank you. #WWEBackstage. [sic]"

She was particularly upset with CM Punk's usage of the term 'chica' in his Tweet. He had posted, "Loser keeps @LanaWWE match. Just booked you through mania, chica. You're welcome. @RusevBUL #WWEBackstage. [sic]"

Prior to his tweet, CM Punk, on his second appearance on WWE Backstage on FS1, came up with fantasy ideas around Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Taking their feud forward, he said Rusev would be no longer interested to be involved with his wife Lana. Rusev and Lashley turn friends and drinking buddies and join hands to face Lana's new tag team in a "Losers Keeps Lana" match at WrestleMania with the 'Ravishing Russian' hanging above the ring in a cage.

CM Punk further added that everybody would be sick of her by then and without a choice the losers would have her as their manager.

Reacting to her reaction, people on Twitter posted below:

ℳair {porcelainpumpkin} @Rosy_Pumpkin: You want to talk about misogyny? Honey, have you SEEN the storyline you've been put in?? You're being made out to look like an object, made to look like a pretty doll for two men to fight over. Don't you think deserve something a little better than that?

I've loved you and your character for a long while now, and when you said you wanted to wrestle I was so happy and excited to see what you could do! You deserve MORE from your wrestling career than being a simple plot point being painted in a bad light. Honestly.

nWo Wolfpac 4 Life @RedRebelOfDeath: @LanaWWE @WWE and @FS1 And the award for dumbest tweet of the week goes to......

Y2Jay The Lost Cause.@LetMeIn316·@LanaWWE @WWE and @FS1: Seriously delete this before he see's it... lol

Pro Wrestling Fandom @PW_Fandom·: When people misrepresent misogyny they do real harm to the movement against actual misogyny, stop selling wolf tickets.

lulilisa2: Lmao ikr, he's even complementing her! Bobby's got buy this chica a Spanish dictionary since she can't even google what it means

Jennifer Cormier @JennieMCormier:She's playing this card AGAIN?

Freddy "No Days Off" Allen @FreddyYellin: "Chica" is an endearing term for girl. I should know.. I'm Hispanic. It's okay though, nice try.

Dalyxman's World @DalyxmanVX1: If Chica offends you, Id hate to imagine how you feel about your current storyline. Cause that's way worse.