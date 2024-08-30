Resurfaced Video Showing Kamala Harris Swearing at Niece for Lacking Cooking Skills Goes Viral [WATCH]

A recently resurfaced video features Vice President Kamala Harris cursing while playfully teasing her niece for lacking cooking skills. In the short clip, which was shared on X on Wednesday, the 59-year-old Democratic presidential nominee is seen seasoning chicken as her niece, Meena Harris, asks her questions.

"What is the process of this juice?" Meena asks her to know more about the process. "Oh come on honey, it's a baster," the Vice President replies, incredulously. The video then skips ahead a few minutes, where Meena again questions her aunt about what she's doing. Harris responds simply, saying, "Caramelizing onions, Meena." However, the casual conversation then soon takes a drastic turn.

Kamala Harris Blasts Niece

"Tell me more, tell me more," Meena begs, at which point Harris seems to snap at her

"You need to f***ing learn how to cook instead of video taping me," an annoyed Harris said.

"I'm trying to teach you, but you're more interested in being a video person."

The short TikTok video ends with the vice president removing the perfectly-browned chicken from the oven, prompting Meena to remark, "Look at that."

Harris replies with, "Get in my belly," before sharing a passionate kiss with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

As the video gained traction online this week, Meena addressed it publicly. "Why are you exposing me like this?" she posted.

One X user replied, "Cause according to your auntie, ya a** can't cook."

However, Meena insisted, "I've learned a lot in four years."

The vice president has recently gone viral for her cooking videos as she campaigns across the country to become the next president of the United States.

In a video that resurfaced last month, Harris offered tips on seasoning a turkey during a 90-second break between TV interviews in 2019. She recommends using kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, and chopping up some thyme.

"So do the salt and pepper all over, just like lather that baby up - on the outside, in the cavity. Mix that up with some thyme, you can also do some rosemary under the skin with some butter before you even cook it," Harris says.

She also advised basting the turkey with a mixture of white wine and butter.

Vice President's Secret Recipes

Other videos from her brief YouTube series, Cooking With Kamala, have also garnered renewed interest during her presidential campaign.

The most popular episode, which has over six and a half million views, features Harris making masala dosa with actress Mindy Kaling. Kaling begins by saying, "I don't want to suffer the consequences of our future president not liking my Indian food," before they connect over their shared South Indian roots.

In another episode, Harris credits her passion for cooking to her childhood experiences.

"My mother said to me, 'Honey, you like to eat good food. You better learn how to cook,'" she recalls.

Harris is currently facing criticism for declining to take questions from the media. After committing to an interview by the end of the month, her campaign chose to schedule it for Thursday night on CNN with the network's chief political correspondent and anchor, Dana Bash.

However, the interview will also feature Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz, leading some Republican strategists to criticize Harris.