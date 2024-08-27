Lawan Jones: Florida Teen Shoots Dead Girlfriend's Father after Argument Over 'Inapproprite' Social Media Posts

A Florida teen has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend's father after a heated dispute over "inappropriate" social media pictures. Lawan Jr. Jones, 18, surrendered to police three days after fleeing the scene last Monday. Keith Poole, 44, the father of Jones' girlfriend, was shot multiple times outside his home in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Witnesses later said that Poole was shot in front of his three children. Jones, who was dating Poole's daughter, Jessie, lived in the same home as Poole and his family. Authorities said witnesses remembered a confrontation between Jones and Poole, triggered by the father's reaction to social media posts he deemed inappropriate.

Killing Guardian for Inappropriate Photos

The arrest affidavit, reviewed by The Daily Mail, reveals that a witness told police at the scene that Poole had come across photos on social media showing the suspect holding a firearm.

"She said the victim told Jones that it was not appropriate for him to do that while living in his house, and that he would have to leave."

The witness also informed police that Jones was enraged by the argument and "threatened to have his friends and "take care of the problem."

This led Poole to insist once more that Jones leave his home, directing him to the front door and standing there to see him out.

The affidavit mentions: "The witness stated that Jones took several several steps away from the front door, then turned around, pulled a handgun over a satchel slung over his right shoulder and pointed it at the victim.

"Jones then fired two shots, hitting the victim in the face and chest. The witness noted the victim was not being aggressive and posed no physical threat tot he suspect."

Lover Turns Murderer

The arrest affidavit indicates that police at the scene saw "an open front door with blood both inside and outside the immediate area of the door." Jones' Facebook page features several photos and mentions of Jessie.

This includes images from a "baecation" in December 2023, as well as a more recent trip to Beachwood, Ohio, which shows videos of the couple and a picture of a snow drawing with a heart and the initials "L + J" in the center.

Tributes have been pouring in for Poole, who is remembered as an "incredible person" who drew people to him.

One loved one said: 'The way you raised and cared for your children was unmatched, you would do anything to make sure everyone around you was good.

"His aura alone spoke volumes." Another wrote: "You were a true legend in Miami. You were so kind to all of us, we made great memories. You will be truly missed. You are now a star in the universe and will shine forever."

A GoFundMe has been created to provide financial assistance to his young family following the tragedy.