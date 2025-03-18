Resident Playbook Preview: Kang You Seok Transforms to OB-GYN Resident in Hospital Playlist Spin-Off

With only three weeks left for the premiere of Resident Playbook, the production team has released new stills featuring Kang You Seok's transformation as a passionate OB-GYN resident. The cast member portrays Um Jae Il, a first-year OB-GYN resident at the medical center. Um Jae Il was once an idol who became popular among music lovers with a single hit song.

Um Jae Il begins an unexpected journey after he decides to pursue a career in medicine. His easygoing personality and natural charm make him popular among the nurses and patients at the medical center. Though he has a lovely presence, seniors often scold him. Still, he plays a key role by burning his passion brighter than his peers.

Resident Playbook has released new stills introducing Kang You Seok as a passionate OB-GYN resident in the Hospital Playlist spin-off drama. The photos take viewers through the resident's daily life. One photo shows him earning sighs from his seniors and receiving smiles from the patients. Another image shows him distributing snacks among the nurses. The viewers can look forward to his journey as he faces constant ups and downs.

Story and Cast

Resident Playbook, the highly anticipated spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series, will premiere on tvN in April with a new set of cast members. Actors Go Youn Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang You Seok, And Han Ye Ji will entertain their fans as first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology residents at Yulje Medical Center. The mini-series will revolve around the relatable and realistic lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It will also take viewers through the heartwarming friendship between these residents.

"Through the growth journey of these main characters who start out lacking knowledge, skill, and confidence, we aim to tell a relatable story that resonates with all newcomers to the workforce. As they face challenges in an unfamiliar environment, each character will grow at their own pace, and we hope viewers will look forward to their journey," the production team shared.