Hospital Playlist Spin-Off: Story, Casts, and More of A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday

The Hospital Playlist spin-off will focus on the friendship between a group of doctors and the residents at a university hospital. The spin-off, A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday, will feature Go Yoon Jung as a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. She could share screen space with actress Shin Si Ah in the upcoming mini-series.

An industry insider said Shin Si Ah might join the cast list of this upcoming spin-off series. According to a source from her agency ANDMARQ, she received an offer to join the K-drama. The firm said the actress is positively reviewing the proposal. The followers of this popular tvN medical drama will have to wait a little longer to find out about her role in the mini-series.

"Shin Si Ah is positively in talks to star in A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday," a source from her agency stated.

Story

A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday will follow a group of doctors and residents working at a university hospital. It will focus on the friendship between these doctors and residents while depicting the relatable and realistic lives of the medical staff. The viewers could experience the turbulence of the relationship between the doctors and residents at a university hospital.

Director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung will work together on this upcoming drama. K-drama fans can look forward to the new work by the producers of the Reply series and the Hospital Playlist series. The spin-off could premiere in the first half of 2024.

Several speculations were doing the rounds about a prequel or spin-off of the tvN medical drama earlier this year. Following the rumors, the broadcasting channel released a statement. According to the source, producing director Shin Won Ho is participating as the creator of an upcoming project. But it is not a prequel or spin-off of Hospital Playlist.

"It is true that a drama is being planned with PD Shin Won Ho participating as the creator. But it's not a prequel or spin-off of Hospital Playlist at all. We're in the process of auditioning actors. It's in the early stages of production," tvN shared.