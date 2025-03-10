Resident Playbook: Everything About Highly Anticipated Spin-off of Hospital Playlist Series

Resident Playbook, the highly anticipated spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series, is almost here. The medical drama will premiere on tvN in April with a new set of cast members. Actors Go Youn Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang You Seok, And Han Ye Ji are all set to entertain their fans as first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology residents at Yulje Medical Center.

The mini-series will revolve around the relatable and realistic lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It will also take viewers through the heartwarming friendship between these residents. Here is everything about Resident Playbook, the highly anticipated spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series, including the poster, teaser, preview, spoilers, cast update, story, premiere, and streaming Details.

Poster and Teaser

The production team has released a poster and a teaser introducing the new members of the Yulje family. The poster features the name tags of four first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology residents. It introduces Go Youn Jung as Oh Yi Young, Kang You Seok as Um Jae Il, Shin Si Ah as Pyo Nam Kyung, and Han Ye Ji as Kim Sa Bi.

Meanwhile, the teaser begins with a scene of Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myeung standing in front of the Yulje Medical Center. The black-and-white shot gradually turns into a colorful scene, and a caption appears on the screen, which reads: "Thank you to everyone who waited for us until now."

The teaser then introduces viewers to the new cast members Go Youn Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang You Seok, And Han Ye Ji. The following text appears on the screen:

"The story of people who will become wise someday—begins now".

Watch the Resident Playbook Teaser Below:

Cast Update

The confirmed cast members of this medical drama are Go Youn Jung, Kang You Seok, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Joon Won. There are several speculations about Ahn Eun Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, and Yoo Yeon Seok's guest appearance in the spin-off series. However, the production team is tight-lipped about their appearances.