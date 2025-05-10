Resident Playbook Episode 9: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Resident Playbook episode 9 will air on tvN on Saturday (May 10) at 9:20 PM KST. Um Jae Il will show off his idol talents to his friends during a team gathering at Karaoke. He surprises everybody, including Oh Yi Young, Pyo Nam Kyung, and Kim Sa Bi, with his surprise transformation.

Resident Playbook is the highly anticipated spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series. It revolves around the relatable and realistic lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It takes viewers through the heartwarming friendship between these residents. The medical drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (April 12) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about Resident Playbook episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Resident Playbook will air its next episode on tvN on Saturday (May 10) at 9:20 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Resident Playbook Episode 9:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Um Jae Il putting up a showstopping performance in front of his friends at Karaoke. His unexpected transformation surprises Oh Yi Young, Pyo Nam Kyung, and Kim Sa Bi. Watch the karaoke performance by Um Jae Il on Saturday when Resident Playbook returns with episode 9 at 9:20 PM KST.