Resident Playbook Episode 7: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Resident Playbook episode 7 will air on tvN on Saturday (May 3) at 9:20 PM KST. It will feature Kim Jun Han in a cameo role. According to the production team, the actor will reprise his role as Ahn Chi Hong from Hospital Playlist. The producers shared that he recently transferred to the Jongro branch and plays an important role in connecting both hospitals.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Resident Playbook is the highly anticipated spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series. It will revolve around the relatable and realistic lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It will take viewers through the heartwarming friendship between these residents. The medical drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (April 12) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about Resident Playbook episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Resident Playbook Episode 7:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Kim Jun Han as Ahn Chi Hong, busy working at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. Another set of stills shows Pyo Nam Kyung desperately trying to recruit intern Tak Ki On to the obstetrics and gynecology department. The viewers can watch the medical drama on Saturday to see if Nam Kyung will succeed in her mission.