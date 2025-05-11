Resident Playbook Episode 10: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Resident Playbook episode 20 will air on tvN on Sunday (May 11) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will feature a conflict between Oh Yi Young and Pyo Nam Kyung. According to the production team, the viewers can see an issue with power dynamics between these two characters. The Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center will witness an emergency.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Resident Playbook is the highly anticipated spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series. It revolves around the relatable and realistic lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It features the heartwarming friendship between these residents. The medical drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (April 12) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about Resident Playbook episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Resident Playbook will air its next episode on tvN on Sunday (May 11) at 9:20 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Resident Playbook Episode 10:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Oh Yi Young and Pyo Nam Kyung empathically looking at each other when their professors argue about the operating room. During these tense moments, the hospital addresses an emergency. The viewers are curious to watch the upcoming episode to see how they will resolve the conflicts.