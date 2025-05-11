Heavenly Ever After Episode 8: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Heavenly Ever After episode 8 will air on JTBC on Sunday (May 11) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will feature romantic tension between Som Yi and Nak Joon. According to the production team, this episode will delve deeper into the characters' relationships. People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Heavenly Ever After is an ongoing romantic fantasy drama starring Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, and Ryu Deok Hwan. It revolves around the unconventional reunion of a woman and her husband in heaven. Screenwriter Lee Nam Kyu wrote the script for this mini-series with Kim Su Jin. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (April 19) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about Heavenly Ever After episode 8, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romantic fantasy drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Sunday (May 11) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 8 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Heavenly Ever After Episode 8:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show a noticeable change between Nak Joon and Som Yi. They grow closer while travelling back and forth from heaven to earth. Som Yi surprises Nak Joon with an unexpected gift. She gives him a flower ring she made herself. Another set of stills shows Hae Sook holding her mother-in-law tightly while they are in heaven.

"With each new episode, the drama will delve deeper into the story of the many connections and relationships, both good and bad, centering around Lee Hae Sook. Please stay tuned to see what kinds of characters become entangled and why," the producers shared.