Resident Playbook Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Resident Playbook episode 12 will air on tvN on Sunday (May 18) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Oh Yi Young, Pyo Nam Kyung, Um Jae Il, and Kim Sa Bi as senior resident Gu Do Won joins them. This episode will feature their confident smiles and ability to handle unpredictable situations effortlessly.

People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it online on streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the last episode with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Resident Playbook is the highly anticipated spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series. It revolves around the relatable and realistic lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It takes viewers through the heartwarming friendship between these residents. The medical drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (April 12) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about Resident Playbook episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

Resident Playbook will air its last episode on tvN on Sunday (May 18) at 9:20 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Resident Playbook Episode 12:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The new poster shows first-year residents Oh Yi Young, Pyo Nam Kyung, Um Jae Il, and Kim Sa Bi happily walking down the hallway. The residents look relaxed and confident while walking down the hallway wearing blue scrubs at Yulje Medical Center. Senior resident Gu Do Won joins them as they walk together with bright smiles.

"Every moment [I spent working on] this drama was valuable, so I feel sad and overwhelmed at having to say goodbye. I want to thank the viewers who gave this drama their love sincerely. While playing Yi Young, I, too, was able to learn and grow a lot, and I feel like this drama was another big turning point for me, so I'm grateful. I won't forget all the love and support you gave, and I will become an actress who can repay [your love] with better acting and projects in the future," cast member Go Youn Jung shared.

Cast members Shin Si Ah, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Joon Won also shared their final thoughts ahead of the finale. Si Ah said it was an honor to join such a meaningful drama. You Seok spoke about how this mini-series helped him to grow both as an actor and as a person. Ye Ji praised her co-stars for all the love and support they gave her. Joon Won remembered all the beautiful moments he enjoyed while filming this medical drama.

Final Thoughts About Resident Playbook: