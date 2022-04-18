Republicans Claim They Have Copy of Hunter Biden's Laptop With Plans Afoot for Digital Upload after Investigation

Hunter Biden is already in a lot of problem with his foreign business dealings being investigated by Congress. And now Republicans are claiming that they have Biden laptop in possession which they want to investigate on their own and then digitally upload the contents and its findings.

Rep. Darrell Issa said on Sunday that GOP legislators are not waiting for a special prosecutor to be appointed and that they have a duplicate of the infamous laptop thought to belong to the president's son. If the claims and the plans of digitally uploading the content are true, then Hunter Biden will only be into further trouble in the coming days.

More Trouble for Hunter Biden

Top House Republicans have promised to investigate the president's son's overseas business dealings if they win the majority next year, waging a battle with the Justice Department and Democratic lawmakers over some of the same issues that have defined the Trump administration's tumultuous relationship with Congress.

Issa said on Sunday that it will not wait for the appointment of a special prosecutor but will start its own investigation into Biden's dealings with foreign companies. The eagerness of the House GOP to perform real scrutiny without descending down a rabbit hole of politically motivated claims with a dubious provenance will be put to the test next year.

"In the meantime, we're investigating it. We have the laptop," the California Republican said on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures, calling it a "treasure trove" before delving into some of the specific alleged transactions that have previously been made public, as well as Biden's drug addiction difficulties.

The FBI took possession of the actual hardware after the owner, believed to be Biden, left it for repairs in April 2019 and never returned.

Will Hunter Biden be Further Exposed?

Issa, who chairs the Judiciary Committee's panel on intellectual property and the internet, has already sent out document preservation alerts in advance of a probe into any attempts to conceal news coverage regarding Biden's laptop in the run-up to the 2020 election.

According to a story this month, a federal grand jury witness was asked to identify the famed "big guy" described in negotiations about a Chinese business venture involving Biden.

According to the New York Post, the question arose after this witness, who has not been identified, was presented a piece of evidence before a grand jury in Wilmington, Delaware.

The response was not reported, though some have speculated that the "big person" is Vice President Joe Biden, raising the possibility that the commander in chief will be implicated in a federal criminal probe.

However, probing the laptop isn't the only objective of the Republicans. Plans are afoot to also digitally upload the content of the laptop including details of his foreign dealings. The Republicans sound confident about their claims.

This is only going to further raise problems for Hunter Biden in his already troubled life marred with allegations of drugs, women and loads of dollars earned from illegal dealing with Chinese and Ukrainian companies.