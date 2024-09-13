Reports Reveal Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamza Is Alive and Plotting New Attacks on the West

Recent intelligence reports suggest that Hamza bin Laden, believed dead since 2019, has taken control of al-Qaeda and is planning new attacks on the West. According to the Daily Mail, defense experts confirm Hamza's survival and active leadership within the terror organization. His brother Abdullah is also reported to be involved.

Sources indicate that al-Qaeda is regrouping under Hamza's command, marking its most significant resurgence since the Iraq War. Col Richard Kemp, former chief of UK forces, warns that Hamza is leveraging Afghanistan's terrain to further his goals. He is reportedly focused on revenge for his father, Osama bin Laden.

Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, was killed in a 2011 operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan. New reports highlight that Taliban leaders are providing protection and support to Hamza and his group. The Taliban's involvement with al-Qaeda is reportedly deep, with around 21 terror networks operating within Taliban-controlled regions. These networks are training fighters and suicide bombers to target the West, raising concerns of another large-scale attack.

The Mirror cites Col Kemp's warnings that Hamza now has a significant operational base in Afghanistan. Camps for training terrorists are reportedly located in Helmand Province, Ghazni, Laghman, Parwan, Uruzgan, Zabul, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Badghis, and Kunar.

Further complicating the situation, Afghan warlord Sirajuddin Haqqani is said to be backing Hamza. A 2022 United Nations report highlighted that al-Qaeda had established a "safe haven" in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power. Hamza, who is believed to be in his 30s, is reported to have four wives, currently in Iran since 2019.

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump announced Hamza's death in a US operation in southeast Afghanistan. However, the CIA could not confirm this with DNA evidence. Al-Qaeda's media arm released Hamza's last known public statement in 2018, where he urged his followers in Saudi Arabia to revolt against the monarchy.

These developments underscore a troubling resurgence of al-Qaeda, driven by Hamza bin Laden's leadership and the Taliban's continued support.