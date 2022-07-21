Tesla Boss's Father Errol Asked to Donate Sperm; High-Class Women Will Be Impregnated With Sperm of Elon Musk's Dad to Create New Generation of Elons

Elon Musk's dad Errol has been asked to donate sperm soon after it emerged that he squired a second child with his stepdaughter. He's being urged to donate his sperms to South American women.

The demand for his sperm is high as some hope that his genius gene could again make some of the richest men in the world similar to Elon.

High-Class Women Will Be Impregnated

With his sperms, high-class women will be impregnated to create Elon's new generations. Payments will be made to Errol for his services and he believes that he could also receive other perks if he agrees to be a sperm donor.

"I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon," Errol told The Sun.

Errol Eager To Have More Kids

The billionaire's father is eager to have more kids and has been underlining that the purpose of human life on Earth is to reproduce.

Errol continued to say that if he can have another child he would. He doesn't see any reason to not have kids.

Errol has told The Sun his purported second child with Jana was "unplanned" but that he was living with her after the birth of their son. "I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. "She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know," said Errol, according to The Sun.

Errol, who has fathered at least seven children to three different women, is a South African electromechanical engineer. He married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. The couple split in 1979 after which he married Jana's mother Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana. The couple was together for 18 years have two children together

