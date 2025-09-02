Rep. Ilhan Omar and Her Husband's Net Worth Soars Over 3,500% to $30 Million Months After She Denied Being a Secret Millionaire

Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) most recent financial filing shows that her net worth could be as high as $30 million — just months after she had refuted claims that she was a millionaire, calling them "ridiculous" and "categorically false."

The disclosure, filed in May, reveals that the progressive "Squad" member and her husband, Tim Mynett, saw their net worth surge by about 3,500% in the past year compared to 2023. The surge in the couple's wealth was first reported by The Washington Free Beacon on Monday. Their whopping financial gains stemmed from Mynett's two enterprises — a winery located in Santa Rosa, California, and a venture capital company based in Washington, DC.

Shocking Revelations

In her most recent disclosure, Omar listed the winery's assets as being worth between $1 million and $5 million. In contrast, her earlier filing had valued eStCru LLC at just $15,000 to $50,000.

Mynett's venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, saw an even more surprising surge in value. By the end of 2024, the firm's assets were listed between $5 million and $25 million, a massive jump from less than $1,000 the year before.

Interestingly, the disclosure shows no income from Rose Lake Capital in 2024, compared to earnings of $15,000 to $50,000 reported the previous year.

According to its website, Rose Lake Capital claims to manage $60 billion in assets.

The firm touts its "deep global networks" built through work in over 80 countries across business, politics, banking, and diplomacy.

It also advertises its expertise in various areas of business, including drafting and structuring "legislation."

Omar Proves Herself Wrong

In February, the congresswoman refuted claims of her being a secret millionaire as "disinformation."

"Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false," Omar told Business Insider.

"I am a working mom with student loan debt. Unlike some of my colleagues — and similar to most Americans — I am not a millionaire and am raising a family while maintaining a residence in both Minneapolis and DC, which are among the most expensive housing markets in the country," she added.

The filing also shows Omar carrying up to $100,000 in credit card and student loan debt.

It notes she has between $1,000 and $15,000 saved in her congressional credit union account, along with an additional $15,000 to $50,000 in a retirement fund from her tenure in the Minnesota state legislature.