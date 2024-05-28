Squad Members Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush Delete Memorial Day Tweets to Avoid Embarrassment after Mixing up with Veterans Day

Two progressive 'Squad' members quickly deleted posts about Memorial Day, revealing their lack of understanding about the longtime U.S. holiday. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Cori Bush of Missouri both posted tributes to soldiers on X Monday but soon deleted their posts after noticing a major error in their tweets and avoid further embarrassment.

The progressive 'Squad' members used the holiday to push for housing and healthcare reform, calling for veterans to receive the treatment they deserve. However, unbeknownst to them—or perhaps their inexperienced communications teams—Memorial Day honors the lives of fallen soldiers, not those who are still living. Omar and Bush were no doubt left embarrassed.

Deleted Posts in Embarrassment

The federal holiday dedicated to honoring veterans is Veterans Day, which is observed on November 11 each year. "On #MemorialDay, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country," Omar posted before she decided to delete the post from her X account.

"We owe them more than our gratitude - they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised."

Advocating for reforms in soldiers' benefits is illogical because those honored on Monday's holiday are no longer alive and therefore do not need jobs, housing, healthcare, or other benefits.

Sheer Lack of Knowledge

Her fellow 'Squad' member, Bush, made the same mistake. "This #MemorialDay & every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis," Bush tweeted before quickly deleting the post.

In her post, she even stated that she honors "our veterans," clearly showing that she or her team mistakenly thought Memorial Day was for living soldiers.

Her post went on to advocate for progressive goals. "We must invest in universal health care, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and education & economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence."

It is unclear how universal healthcare, education, and economic opportunities would benefit America's fallen soldiers.

To their credit, their recognition of U.S. veterans is a gesture not typically made by the anti-war lawmakers.

Usually, these progressive lawmakers are outspoken about what they see as 'genocide' against Palestinians by Israel or in support of pro-Gaza protestors who have recently established illegal camps on college campuses nationwide.