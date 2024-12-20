Rented In Finland Episode 3: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Rented In Finland episode 3 will air on tvN on Friday (December 20) at 8:40 PM KST. Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon will struggle to find their way back home in the rural village of Finland. Korean viewers can watch the variety show on TV.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the survival competition show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

The variety show premiered on tvN on Friday (December 6). It features Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon adjusting to the rural lifestyle of a village in Finland. The four men traveled to Lapland, a small town in the country's northern part. Although the cast members initially enjoyed staying at a place with breathtaking scenery, they quickly faced the harsh realities.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Rented In Finland Episode 3:

US - 6:40 AM

Canada - 6:40 AM

Australia - 10:10 PM

New Zealand - 12:40 AM

Japan - 8:40 PM

Mexico - 5:40 AM

Brazil - 8:40 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 PM

India - 5:10 PM

Indonesia - 6:40 PM

Singapore - 7:40 PM

China - 7:40 PM

Europe - 12:40 PM

France - 12:40 PM

Spain - 12:40 PM

UK - 11:40 AM

South Africa - 1:40 PM

Philippines - 7:40 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview offers a sneak peek into the daily lives of Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon in Lapland. The four boys feel anxious and confused as they struggle to adjust to their new environment. The video shows them struggling to return home after grocery shopping and fishing. The viewers can look forward to watching some fun moments with the city boys as they learn new things in the rural village.

Watch Rented In Finland Episode 3 Teaser Below: