Rented In Finland Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The new variety show will feature Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon adjusting to the rural lifestyle of a village in Finland. The four men travel to Lapland, a small area in the country's northern part. Although the cast members initially enjoy staying at a place with breathtaking scenery, they quickly face the harsh realities.

How to Watch?

The variety show will premiere on tvN on Friday (December 6) at 8:40 PM KST. Korean viewers can watch the program on TV. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the survival competition show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of Rented In Finland Episode 1:

US - 6:40 AM

Canada - 6:40 AM

Australia - 10:10 PM

New Zealand - 12:40 AM

Japan - 8:40 PM

Mexico - 5:40 AM

Brazil - 8:40 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 PM

India - 5:10 PM

Indonesia - 6:40 PM

Singapore - 7:40 PM

China - 7:40 PM

Europe - 12:40 PM

France - 12:40 PM

Spain - 12:40 PM

UK - 11:40 AM

South Africa - 1:40 PM

Philippines - 7:40 PM

Preview and Spoilers

A newly released teaser video shows Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon enjoying the scene beauty of Lapland. However, their excitement fades away after a villager warns them. The resident informs the four men that they will stay hungry for dinner if they fail to catch fish. The cast members embark on an adventurous journey.

Despite their struggles, the city boys have fun in the rural village. Dong Hwi entertains the teammates with his energy and humor. Meanwhile, Eun Woo bonds with the villagers and animals with his charm and adaptability. Dong Yeon shows off impressive cooking skills. Jong Won earns the nickname Fin Baek Jong Won with his cooking skills.

Watch Rented In Finland Highlight Teaser Below: