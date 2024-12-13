Rented In Finland Episode 2: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Rented In Finland episode 2 will air on tvN on Friday (December 13) at 8:40 PM KST. Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon will experience the struggles of living in a rural village in Finland. Korean viewers can watch the variety show on TV.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the survival competition show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The variety show premiered on tvN on Friday (December 6). It features Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon adjusting to the rural lifestyle of a village in Finland. The four men traveled to Lapland, a small village located in the country's northern part. Although the cast members initially enjoyed staying at a place with breathtaking scenery, they quickly faced the harsh realities.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Rented In Finland Episode 2:

US - 6:40 AM

Canada - 6:40 AM

Australia - 10:10 PM

New Zealand - 12:40 AM

Japan - 8:40 PM

Mexico - 5:40 AM

Brazil - 8:40 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:40 PM

India - 5:10 PM

Indonesia - 6:40 PM

Singapore - 7:40 PM

China - 7:40 PM

Europe - 12:40 PM

France - 12:40 PM

Spain - 12:40 PM

UK - 11:40 AM

South Africa - 1:40 PM

Philippines - 7:40 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview offers a sneak peek into the daily lives of Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon in Lapland. The four boys feel depressed and devastated as they struggle to adjust to their new environment. The video shows them having fun while taking a shower in the lake on horseback, bonding with reindeer, chopping wood, and cooking meals in an open kitchen.

Dong Hwi feels demotivated while Dong Yeon loses hope, and Je Hoon finds new ways to have fun in the rural village of Finland. Sleepless nights and hardships await the boys this week.

