ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo Offered Lead Role in OCN Dama 'Island, Seo Ye Ji to Romance Kim Nam Gil?

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo fans are yet to get over his chemistry with Moon Ga Young in the recently concluded drama True Beauty. However, buzz is that that actor-cum-singer Cha Eun Woo has received an offer to play the lead role in the fantasy drama Island. Seo Ye ji of It's Okay To Not Be Okay fame will reportedly play the female lead in the drama.

Fantagio has confirmed the news about receiving the offer and said "Cha Eun Woo is positively reviewing the offer to star in Island." Seo Ye Ji and Kim Nam Gil will also reportedly star in the fantasy drama.

The Plot

Island is a story based on fantasy exorcism and revolves around Won Min Ho [to be played by Seo Ye Ji]. In the story, she, due to her rude behavior, is banished by her father, who is the owner if Daehan Group, to Jeju Island. She is forced to teach ethics to high school students in Jeju Island. But in the island, she gets trapped by the evil spirits.

Pan, who is cursed with immortality needs a woman to break the curse. When Won Min Ho gets targeted by goblins, he decides to help her. A priest named John, who fights the guilt of not being able to save a girl in past also joins them.

Also, Cha Eun Woo has been offered the role of Kang Chan Hyuk, the priest. He will play the role of John who was brought up in the United States and specializes in exorcism. He is a person with bright character but a dark past. Kim Nam Gil is reportedly playing the role of Pan. Earlier, reports had claimed that Im Si Wan was being considered for the role of John.

Island is the working title of the drama, which is based on the webtoon with the same title. The 10-episode drama will be filmed in the spring and is expected to premiere in the second half of 2021. If Cha Eun Woo accepts the offer, he will be seen in a completely different role from his earlier projects, including True Beauty. This also might change the perception of people who have labeled Cha Eun Woo as a chocolate hero.

Expressing similar concerns, Cha Eun Woo recently in an interview with GQ Korea had said that people think he is not athletic. But he revealed that he loves playing sport. He also said that people call him gentle and nice. But he said that it is not true all the time and sometimes he questions himself "Am I?"