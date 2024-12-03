The Judge from Hell Star Park Shin Hye May Appear as Dental Hygienist in New Drama Chair Time

The Judge from Hell star Park Shin Hye might appear as a dental hygienist in the new drama Chair Time. The mini-series follows a talented dental hygienist and management consultant, Lee In Young. The character is known for reviving failing dental clinics by solving management issues. In Young would help anybody as long as she gets paid well.

In Young abandons her principles after dealing with harsh realities in life. The female lead meets an eccentric dentist named Jo Chi Soo while she goes through the worst phase of her life. The two characters heal each other while they love and mature. The new drama Chair Time, likely to feature Park Shin Hye as dental hygienist Lee In Young, might premiere in the second half of 2025.

Shin Hye is currently in talks to portray In Young in Chair Time. SPOTV News recently reported that The Judge From Hell star will feature the female lead in the mini-series. In response to the media reports, her agency, SALT Entertainment, revealed that the actress received an offer to appear in the mini-series. According to the entertainment company, she is currently reviewing the offer.

"Actress Park Shin Hye received a casting offer from the production team of the new drama Chair Time, and she is currently reviewing the offer," the production team shared.

Park Shin Hye in Television Dramas

Shin Hye received lots of love from K-drama fans this year through her appearances in the JTBC mini-series Doctor Slump and the SBS drama The Judge from Hell. The actress portrayed anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul in the JTBC drama. Ha Neul was a hardworking and straight student who struggled after getting a job. The character suffers from burnout because of a senior doctor and a professor.

Shin Hye featured a judge named Kang Bit Na in the SBS mini-series The Judge From Hell. She worked at the 18th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court. Her body gets possessed by a demon named Justitia after she dies in an unexpected incident. The demon who came from hell focussed on her mission to kill ten criminals and send them to hell within a year.