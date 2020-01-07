Refuse workers were astonished to find a baby breathing soundly in between the rubbish early on Tuesday morning in 534 Bedok North Street 3, Singapore. The baby was found by the cleaner who was identified as Patwarishamin said that he and his colleague were clearing out the rubbish from the chute early morning when they found a small baby inside a tied plastic bag which still had blood in it, as per Strait Times.

Mr Lim Yok Liang, 72, a passerby who witnessed the incident said that the baby was not crying but was still breathing when the ambulance arrived. The cleaners were clearing out the garbage around 8 AM local time when they found the baby amidst the bags of rubbish and food packaging.

Had traces of blood, but was still breathing

The newborn was still having traces of blood according to the photographs taken by the Singapore media. The police told Strait Times that they received a call for assistance around 9 AM in the HDB Block. Since then the police were seen walking around the block inspecting the units. One officer was seen inside a unit talking to an old lady on the 12th floor.

The town council was informed about the little baby boy by the cleaners. The boy was taken in an ambulance to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital soon after he was found. The police is still investigating the case. The baby didn't have any visible injury and is considered to be in a stable condition as of now.

During the past decade, there have been around 16 cases where babies were abandoned in the most inhuman ways. According to the latest data obtainable the number of babies born in Singapore has fallen considerably in 2018. Cases like this are rare in Singapore because the wealthy city has low birth rates and an ageing population.

Loc Pham Duc a Vietnamese baby treated in Singapore after he was abandoned, died late last year after succumbing to the trauma he endured when he was abandoned. In another notable case, a man abandoned a baby in a hospital in critical condition. The man was later caught by the police.