Abandoning a newborn child is not new, as there were several reports which claimed that the parents or the families of the babies, left them alone somewhere far from the house. But this time when a similar incident took place in Taiwan, the Singapore couple, who were accused of dumping a newborn girl child, denied all the allegations.

Currently, the couple is being investigated by Taiwanese police for dumping the child's body in a food waste bin in Taipei last Tuesday, February 26.

The man, who is allegedly involve in the case of dumping the newborn baby told the Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Friday, March 1 that he did not leave the hotel to throw the plastic bag away at the time, while the 24-year-old woman, who is believed to be the mother of the child, denied the pregnancy and said that she would not be able to board the flight to Taiwan, if she was pregnant.

As per the reports, the Singapore couple boarded the flight to Taipei on February 19 and left Taiwan on last Tuesday at around 4.30 pm after allegedly dumping the body of the newborn baby, which was later discovered by the Taiwanese authority.

The parents of the 23-year-old man said that their son went to Taiwan on holidays with his girlfriend, but they did not know that the unnamed woman was pregnant.

The head of the Taiwan police investigation team, Zeng Bozhong told the Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that the officials are certain that the couple were involved in the case, as they have verified the identities of the duo through detailed investigations, which involves the hotel records, nearby shops, camera footages and entry-exit records.

Zeng also said that they have enough evidence against the couple but they will not make them public at this point of time.

As per a Taiwan police spokesperson, the officers are hoping that the investigation team has DNA samples from the baby girl and the couple can come over for verification.

Both the families of the couple are currently worried about their children, as they had not come home after the incident.

The father of the man said that his son's phone was switched off, so he thought to make a police complaint, while the mother of the woman also told Shin Min that she had not seen her daughter since the incident happened and her father said that after his daughter returned to Singapore, she went back to work the next day but it did not seem like she gave birth, as she looked completely normal.

Here is what you should know:

Abandoning a child, especially a newborn girl child, is not only India's problem, even though the ratio is high, but as per the UNICEF data, in 2004 there were over 143 million orphaned and abandoned children, in 93 developing countries. As reports stated, nine-in-ten of the 11 million abandoned children in India were girls.

A study showed that between 1996 and 2006, out of 93 infants (53 percent male), involved in the study, 82 were illegally abandoned (70% found alive) and 11 were legally surrendered in Texas, US.

As per National Safe Haven Alliance (NSHA) data from last year showed that 1397 newborn babies were abandoned illegally, 773 babies found dead and 462 new borns found alive