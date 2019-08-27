The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is searching for a man who escaped from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after leaving the baby of his girlfriend.

Reports stated that the man left the hospital premises soon after giving the six-month-old baby to a nurse at the hospital. As per police, they were informed about the case at the hospital at around 1.40 pm on Saturday, August 24.

After the police arrived at the hospital, they immediately started their search operation. They also inspected the car of the 28-year-old man at Jalan Bukit Merah towards Lower Delta Road.

Reports claimed that the man left his car and fled on foot. However, when the officials searched the vehicle, suspected drug-related paraphernalia was found.

It should be noted that even though the police could not find the man who left the six-month-old infant, they identified the mother of the baby and arrested the 28-year-old woman. She was taken under custody for suspected child abuse and drug-related offences.

However, the police investigation is going on.

When it comes to protecting the child and young people from violence, the country takes a serious view of violence in any form. To report concerns over a child's safety, the public can dial Ministry of Social and Family Development or MSF's Child Protective Service Helpline (1800 777 000) or ComCare Call (1800 222 0000).

People can also contact any of the Child Protection Specialist Centres (Big Love, HEART@Fei Yue and Safe Space), Family Violence Specialist Centres such as PAVE, TRANS SAFE Centre and Care Corner Project StART or visit breakthesilence.sg for further assistance.