Red Velvet's Joy Confirmed to Star in JTBC's Melodrama 'Only One Person' Opposite Park Sung Hoon

Red Velvet's Joy is making her comeback on small screen after a gap of three years. Park Soo Young, popularly known as Red Velvet's Joy, has been cast in a major role in JTBC's upcoming melodrama Only One Person. The news was confirmed by the singer - actress' agency SM Entertainment.

Park Soo Young will play the role of Seong Mi Do, a famous influencer who is terminally ill and undergoes a mental breakdown. The story of Only One Person revolves around the life of a terminally ill woman who decides to kill one bad guy before she dies, as her least contribution to the society.

Joy Back to Small Screen

Joy will be seen as an influencer who is in the top form in her career. But her life changes when she finds out that she doesn't have much time to live. She experiences strong and complex emotions and gets involved in a murder case.

Ahn Eun Jin of More Than Friends fame will play the role of Pyo In Sook, an insensitive person with unpredictable emotions. She is also diagnosed as terminally ill but decides to live her life to the full, without any reservations. Park Sung Hoon of Joseon Exorcist fame will play the role of Cho Shi Young, an inspector with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. He will witness the life of three women including Pyo In Sook and Seong Mi Do very closely.

Joy's last drama was Tempted opposite Woo Do Hwan of The King Eternal Monarch fame. She had played the role of female lead in the drama. Thus, Joy is returning to the small screen after three years with Only One Person. The drama will also star Go Doo Shim of When the Camellia Blooms fame in a major role.

Only One Person will be directed by Oh Hyun Jong of Find Me in Your Memory fame. Moon Jung Min of Matrimonial Chaos fame will be the screenwriter. The 16-episode drama will be produced by KeyEast and JTBC Studios. The drama is expected to air in December of 2021.

KPop Stars Who Are Popular As Actors

Apart from Joy a number of KPop stars have made their name in the world of Kdramas too. Popular singer IU has established as an actor and her popular dramas include Dream High, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Hotel Del Luna and more.

Recently, it was BLACKPINK's Jisoo was confirmed as the lead cast in the JTBC drama Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae In. Bae Suzy of Miss A is known for her performance in dramas Dream High, When You Were Sleeping, Vagabond etc. Other KPop singers including f(X) Krystal, Girls' Generation's Yoona, Apink's Naeun, Uhm Jonghwa, Hello Venus' Kwon Nara have already proved their mettle as actors.