BLACKPINK's Jisoo is all set to reach a new milestone in her career. The singer has been cast as a protagonist in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop (working title). This is Jisoo's first ever lead role in a drama. The singer enjoys a wide fan base as Kpop star and is all set to rule the world of Kdrama.

The drama is being directed by Jo Hyun Tak of the Sky Castle fame. The screenplay is by Yoo Hyun Mi. As Sky Castle is one of the dramas that had achieved highest ratings in the Kdrama world, and with Jisoo joining the team, there are high expectations about the drama. Announcing the news, Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment issued a statement. "It is true that Jisoo is starring in the new drama Snowdrop."

Kim Hye Yoon of Sky Castle in a Major Role

The drama is known as Sul Kang Hwa in Korean and also stars Kim Hye Yoon of Sky Castle fame in a major role. The other cast of the drama has not been finalized yet. The 16-episode drama is expected to be on screen by March 2021. Not much is known about the plot of the drama yet.

In her earlier Kdrama stints, Jisoo had appeared in Song Joong Ki starter tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles in September 2019. However, the lead role (female) in the drama was played by Kim Ji Won. Jisoo had played Sae Na Rae, Saya's (played by Song Joong Ki) first love.

BLACKPINK Collaboration With Selena Gomez

Earlier, Jisoo hosted the show Inkiyago in 2017-18. In 2015, she appeared as herself in the Kim Soo Hyun -IU starrer KBS2 drama The Producers. She also made a guest appearance in the SBS/Netflix drama Part Time Idol in 2017.

Currently, Jisoo along with her BLACKPINK teammates Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is gearing up for the release of their first full album titled "The Album" which is scheduled to release on October 2. Prior to that, BLACKPINK's single also featuring singer Selena Gomez will be released in August. "So So excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th," Selena Gomez wrote on social media.