Rebecca Sayegh: New Jersey Cop Who Attacked Ex-Boyfriend and His New Girlfriend in Home Invasion Forfeits Her Job as Her Future Is Doomed

A New Jersey police officer who rampaged through her ex-boyfriend's home and assaulted both him and his new girlfriend has been banned for life from working in law enforcement in the Garden State. Former Toms River police officer Rebecca Sayegh, 32, pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and simple assault.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Sayegh barged into her ex-boyfriend's home in Berkeley back in April. As part of her plea deal, Sayegh agreed to forfeit her job with the Toms River Township Police Department — and to permanently surrender her right to hold any public position anywhere in New Jersey in the future.

Got Her Punishment

Sayegh had already been suspended without pay before the November plea. Prosecutors now want her to serve 180 days in the Ocean County Jail as part of her probation. They are also asking that she stay away from the victims and cover the cost of the damage she caused, officials said.

Sayegh's plea traces back to the chaotic night when she allegedly used her police baton to bust through the front door of her ex-boyfriend's house around 11:20 p.m. on April 25, NJ.com reported.

The off-duty officer — who had lived in the home during her five-year relationship with her ex — ended up in a heated argument with him and his new girlfriend. The confrontation escalated, and she shoved and pushed both of them.

Prosecutors say the victims tried to hold her back, but she broke loose, went on to smash various items inside the house, and even dented the hood of one of their cars before the ordeal came to an end.

A Night of Horror

As Sayegh's outburst spiraled, her ex's new girlfriend ran into the backyard and dialed 911 for help. When officers arrived, Sayegh didn't calm down and tried to fight them too and resisted arrest.

Police eventually managed to restrain her, but as they escorted her down the driveway, she allegedly threatened to burn down her ex-boyfriend's house, NJ.com reported.

Prosecutors say the rampage left about $2,000 in damage inside the home, plus another $500 in damage to one of the victim's cars.

Even with the seriousness of the incident, Sayegh was released from the Ocean County Jail under New Jersey's bail reform rules.

She was also suspended without pay from the Toms River Township Police Department, putting an abrupt end to her nine-year career with the force. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2026.

Sayegh's guilty plea follows a lawsuit she filed last year against the department and the township, in which she alleged that former Police Chief Mitch Little and other supervisors sexually harassed her and blocked her from promotions because she was a woman.