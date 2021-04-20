Real Life Couple Shin Min Ah-Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun and Han Ji Min in Talks to Star in New Drama

Real life couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are in talks to star in the new drama Our Blues [working title]. The multi-starrer drama is also likely to cast Lee Byung Hun and Han Ji Min. The No Hee Kyung drama is one of the most expected dramas of 2022.

Soompi reported that BH Entertainment that manages Lee Byung Hun and Han Ji Min has confirmed the news. The Mr Sunshine actor and Spring Night actress' agency stated: "Lee Byung Hun and Han Ji Min received casting offers for 'Our Blues' and are positively considering [the offers]."

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's agency AM Entertainment also reacted to the news. "They have received casting offers for 'Our Blues' and are in talks [to star in the drama]," the agency said. The drama is also said to have made an offer to Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun. But agencies of the actors are yet to respond.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are real-life couple. They made their relationship public in 2015. This is the first time the couple will be seen together in a drama. But Soompi reported that according to insiders Kim Woo Bin will be paired opposite Han Ji Min and Shin Min Ah will star opposite Lee Byung Hun, and Cha Seung Won will be seen opposite Lee Jung Eun in the drama Our Blues.

No Hee Kyung Drama in the Making

It can be noted that No Hee Kyung [screenwriter] had announced the drama Here in 2019. It was a multi-starrer drama supposed to star Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Shin Min Ah, Bae Sung Woo, and Nam Joo Hyuk. But the project did not take off due to COVID-19 situation. The drama was supposed to be filmed abroad.

Thus No Hee Kyung started working on the drama Our Blues and looks like he incorporated Here actors into Our Blues and it looks like Nam Joo Hyuk has been replaced by Kim Woo Bin. No Hee Kyung is known for his screenwriting for dramas including Jo In Sung and Song Hye Kyo starrer That Winter, The Wind Blows, Jo In Sung and Go ng Hyo Jin starrer It's Okay, That's Love, Go Hyun Jung, Kim Hye Ja starrer Dear My Friends.

The drama Our Blues [working title] is scheduled to start filming in the second half of 2021.