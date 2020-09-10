The news of once the highest paid South Korean actor Jo In Sung making a comeback into the small screen after a gap of six long years was published by Sports Chosun. The report claimed that Jo Sung In will be seen in the lead role in the drama Moving [Working title] which is based on the webtoon of the same name. Despite not acting for six years, Jo In Sung is the fourth-highest paid actor in South Korea after Kim Soo Hyun, Hyun Bin, and So Ji Sub.

Reports also claimed that Cha Tae Hyun is also in talks to play a major role in the drama. Jo In Sung will romance Han Hyo Joo in the drama if all the three lead characters accept the offer. Reacting to the news, Blossom Entertainment stated that Cha Tae Hyun has received the offer but he has not accepted it yet.

According to Soompi publication, Jo In Sung's agency IOK has stated that the It's Okay It's Love star has received the offer and is still reviewing it. It is said that so far no discussion has been held with director of the drama, Mo Wan Il. The date of broadcasting also has not been announced yet, but the drama is expected to be on screen in the first half of 2021.

Story of Moving Woven Around Mental Issues?

The drama Moving is based on the webtoon that revolves around a high-school student who hides a secret from his parents and friends. The drama is about adolescent boys and girls and their problems. It is not known yet what role Jo In Sung has been offered in the drama.

In his last drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Jo In Sung had played a famous writer and radio DJ who suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia. The drama speaks about mental health and addresses a lot of issues including anxiety and sex phobia. The new drama Moving also looks like a story woven around the mental issues the teenagers face.

Connection Between The Three Lead Actors

The drama Moving will be directed by Mo Wan Il of the hit series The World of The Married. Not only Jo In Sung but even Han Hyo Joo who is in talks to play the leading lady has not acted in any drama for five years. She was last seen in the drama W opposite Lee Jong Suk. Jo In Sung actually made a special appearance in the tvN drama Dear My Friends in 2016. So, technically, he has been absent from small screen for four years but has not played the lead role for six years.

Not appearing on small screen for a couple of years is the common factor between Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo, but here is what connects Jo In Sing with Chan Tae Hyun. It is said that both are close friends. Jo In Sung even appeared in the programs 2 Days & 1 Night and Radio Star on KBC for Cha Tae Hyun's sake.

Recently it was confirmed that Gong Yoo of Goblin fame was returning to the small screen after a gap of three years. He has been selected as the male lead for the sci-fi thriller Sea Of Silence.