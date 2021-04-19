Netizens in Awe of Kim Woo Bin - Shin Min Ah Lovestagram; Couple to Tie Knot Soon?

Power couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah was spotted enjoying a date. Netizens are loving the adorable lovstagram between the couple. There are also rumors that the couple is all set to tie the knot this year.

The Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah shared pictures of them enjoying the nature. While, Kim Woo Bin posted a picture of himself sitting on bench at a place covered with greenery, Shin Min Ah posted the picture of herself trying to take picture of the lush green scenery. Though both the actors shared individual pictures, it did not take much time for netizens to come to a conclusion that both the pictures were taken at the same place.

Kim Woo Bin used a leaf sign to caption his pictures whereas, Shin min Ah captioned her image: "My strong will to film the nature," with a sign of tree. Netizens went awwww at the news of couple spending time together and wished that the couple could get married soon.

Wedding Being Planned?

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah made their relationship public in 2015. The couple is going strong and Shin Min Ah was by Kim Woo Bin's side when he was struggling due to cancer. She was his main source of strength when he was undergoing cancer treatments in 2017.

The actor has completed his treatment and is in good health now. He announced his comeback in December 2020. Previously, during the show Rumor Has It, insiders had revealed that the couple was planning to get married in 2021. Reporter Choi Jung Ah had said that Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah were planning to get married in 2020, but she was asked not to reveal this information till Kim Woo Bin recovered completely. Thus the couple is expected to get hitched in 2021.

Currently, Kim Woo bin is filming a sci-fi movie Alien. He is playing the lead role in the movie and with this, The Heirs actor is making his big screen comeback after five years. His latest drama was Uncontrollably Fond opposite Bae Suzy in 2017.

Shin Min Ah's movie Diva was released in September 2020 and she was nominated as Best Leading Actress in the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards. Currently, Shin Min Ah has been roped in as female lead in the drama Seashore Village Chachacha opposite Kim Seon Ho of Start Up fame.