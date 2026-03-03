The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16 to Introduce Three New Faces; Carole Radziwill Returns

Bravo officially introduced The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16 cast on Monday (March 2) through a social media post.

Carole Radziwill will rejoin the American reality show after eight years as a friend of the cast in the upcoming season.

Filming begins in New York City this Week.

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) Season 16 will introduce three new cast members. Bravo officially revealed details about the new and returning cast members on Monday (March 2) through a social media post. Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye are the three new faces joining the American reality show this season.

Bravo has also announced that Carole Radziwill will join the cast as a returning member. She is rejoining the reality show as a friend of the season 16 cast. The other returning cast members are Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Sai De Silva. Meanwhile, the filming for the upcoming season begins in New York City this week.

"We'll be there in a New York minute. Meet the official cast of #RHONY Season 16! Start spreading the news...cameras begin rolling THIS WEEK," Bravo captioned its Instagram post introducing the new and returning cast members of RHONY Season 16.

Meet the New Faces of RHONY Season 16

Hailey Glassman - The public relations professional has more than 10 years of experience in the field. She made headlines in 2009 due to her relationship with Jon Gosselin, a former reality show star who was part of the show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The romantic relationship lasted only for a few months.

Hailey Glassman - The public relations professional has more than 10 years of experience in the field. She made headlines in 2009 due to her relationship with Jon Gosselin, a former reality show star who was part of the show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The romantic relationship lasted only for a few months.

Erika Hammond - The celebrity fitness trainer and former WWE wrestler, 34, is known for her challenging workouts. She combines HIIT, cardio, and strength training. Hammond is the co-creator of Rumble Boxing and several fitness programs at Equinox. She married billionaire Ankur Jain, the CEO and founder of Bilt, in Egypt two years ago. Daisy Toye - The celebrity makeup artist is known for her famous clientele list, which includes Martha Stewart. She married Eugene Toye in 2016, and they welcomed their first child, Quinton, in 2017.

RHONY Returning Cast Members

Radziwill, who made her last appearance in season 10, is rejoining the American reality show after eight years. Bravo officially announced her return through a social media post on Monday. According to the cable television network, Radziwill will appear in the upcoming season as a friend of the cast.

"In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything. And because of Bravo fans' loyalty, Carole Radziwill is returning to #RHONY as a friend-of for Season 16!!! " Bravo captioned an Instagram announcing Radziwill's casting.

Radziwill reportedly left the reality show immediately after season 10 in 2018, reportedly due to a feud with cast member Bethenny Frankel and executive producer Andy Cohen. During the show's season 10 reunion, she got into a heated argument with Frankel and Cohen.

Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Sai De Silva are the other returning cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16.