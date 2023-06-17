Ray Lewis III Cause of Death: NFL Legend Ray Lewis' Son was Found Naked and Unresponsive in His Room and Died of an Accidental Overdose

Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, died from an accidental drug overdose, it has been revealed. Police found Lewis III naked and unresponsive after getting a call at around 5:30 p.m. on June 14, a police report obtained by TMZ said. The 28-year-old Ray Lewis III died on Wednesday and the news was shared the next day by his younger brother Rashaan.

Lewis III was given CPR by a friend before authorities administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opiate overdoses. However, Lewis III, sadly, did not respond and the college athlete was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unfortunate Death

Florida cops said that Lewis III was found lying naked in a room between a bed and a wall when police and paramedics arrived. He was not breathing. According to TMZ, a blue tablet was found in the room close to Lewis' body that was unofficially identified as Alprazolam, a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic attacks.

Cops also found a used needle and a small plastic bag inside an empty beer can.

"One of our officers used his issued narcan on Lewis, but there was no change to his condition," Casselberry Police Captain Michael Schaefer said in a statement.

Lewis was transported from the South Sunset Drive property by the Seminole County Fire Department to the Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs, where he was pronounced dead.

Lewis III had just celebrated his birthday on June 5. He had recently been working on his music career after attempting to follow in his NFL father's footsteps and play college football.

Lewis III began playing football at Lake Mary Prep in Florida, where he excelled as a running back and finished his senior year with 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer began his collegiate career at Miami (Fla.), the school his father attended, before transferring to Coastal Carolina and ultimately Virginia Union.

During the 2021â€“22 season, he played in seven contests with the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

"[Lewis is an] intellectual football player and prides himself on being a student of the game," the team wrote at the time, per Gillette News. "[He's an] all-around ball player and a playmaker. He's always been a leader and a teacher and he's always around the ball. Welcome to the team."

Gone too Soon

The athlete's sudden death rocked his close friends and family, with his brother Rahsaan writing on Instagram, "Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel. I pray your at peace now because I know how much you was really hurting."

"I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here..." he said. "I love you, I love you, I love you â¤ï¸."

Rahsaan, a former member of the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team and a graduate of the University of Kentucky, expressed that his brother's niece will deeply miss him but will continue to hear stories about him repeatedly in the future.

"Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian," he wrote. "I promise, I'll make you smile and proud. â¤ï¸."

Lewis III is survived by his five siblings, namely Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, Diaymon Lewis, and Kaitlin Lewis. Many of his siblings took to their social media platforms on Thursday night to share heartfelt tributes honoring Ray III.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. "Fly high baby."

Ray III's most recent social media post dates back to December, featuring a photo of him at his sibling's baby shower. In the caption, he expressed his excitement about becoming a "BIG UNCLE RAY RAY!!! I'm in it for the long haul boss!! New chapter! New Beginnings!"

Virginia Union Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland, who was acquainted with Lewis III, shared with TMZ that he was not only a talented athlete but also a remarkable teammate, emphasizing his positive qualities and character.

"The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."

Ray Lewis, the father of Ray Lewis III, is a former NFL star who spent his entire 17-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. He is widely regarded as the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history.

Similar to his son, Ray Lewis also attended the University of Miami, where he played college football for the Miami Hurricanes.