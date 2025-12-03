Raquel Escalante: Beauty Pageant Queen and Social Media Influencer Dies Aged 28 After Long Battle with Cancer

Raquel Escalante, a Guatemalan beauty queen and TV host, has died at the age of 28 after battling health issues for a long time. The star, known for her strong social media presence, had openly shared her battle with cervical cancer with her followers over the past year.

Escalante won the Miss Intercontinental Guatemala title in 2021 before transitioning into a career as a television host. Her death was first reported by TV Aztec Guate, the network where she had been working as a host. "Her charisma, her joy and that special light that always accompanied her made every moment by her side something unique and memorable," read the tribute.

Gone Too Soon

"Today we bid farewell to a colleague and friend who left a huge imprint on our hearts. Her smile, her energy and her passion for communicating will continue to inspire us every day," the tribute read.

In August 2024, Escalante revealed that she had been hospitalized due to dropping hemoglobin levels.

A couple of months later, in October, her cousin shared that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier that year.

To support her medical expenses, a GoFundMe campaign was also launched. "We are reaching out to all kind-hearted people who wish to support her with her medical expenses, as Raquel is very ill," read the GoFundMe page.

"She has spent most of her time in the hospital since February and has had to pay a lot of money in hospitals. Her adoptive family has helped her, however, there are situations that are beyond our control."

Full of Life and Positivity

On her Instagram, Escalante proudly referred to herself as a "cancer warrior." Her final post, dated July 6, highlighted the TV station where she worked and shared her enthusiasm for her role there.

Cervical cancer affects the cervix, the narrow lower part of the uterus. Most cases are linked to long-term infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), though other factors can contribute, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms can include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or unusual vaginal discharge, but early stages often show no signs at all.

Regular Pap smears and HPV tests are key for catching it early, when treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation can be most effective.